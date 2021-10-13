Is your car one of these 10 most commonly stolen in NJ?

The National Insurance Crime Bureau is a non-profit organization with over a hundred years of combating insurance fraud and crime. They work heavily with law enforcement and they just put out a list of the most commonly stolen cars in New Jersey and the nation.

Before we get to the list, did you know automobile theft was up a whopping 11% last year? Their CEO David Glawe explains:

“Auto thefts saw a dramatic increase in 2020 versus 2019 in part due to the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in still too many cases, owner complacency.”

Owner complacency means people leaving car doors unlocked and key fobs left in consoles. A shocking number of cars are stolen this way and police departments are more than fed up with it.

What are the most commonly stolen makes and models in the Garden State? Here’s the list according to nicb.com.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

