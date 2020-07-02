How one angry Jersey guy expressed himself to Gov. Murphy

A listener named Edward Carway snapped this photo of a sign he saw posted on in Somerset. The sign reads "f*ck governor Murphy his actions against our rights are TREASON." Carway writes, “I was driving down DeMott Lane in Somerset and saw it in a front yard. Next time I went by it was gone. A few days later it was back up but the original FU had been changed to 'FOCK.' I guess they got complaints and changed it.”

Listener submitted photo. Credit: Edward Carway

I feel for the guy (or girl?) who put up this sign. As radio talk show hosts, we are lucky that we have the ability to (and the forum in which to) express our ideas. After all, it can get kind of frustrating with everything we’re going through as a country to keep on whining to your family and friends about it when you know that that’s not accomplishing anything.

There is a certain sense of release we feel when we turn on the mic and air our anger, impatience, and frustration about what’s going on with the COVID-19 shut down, and all its associated problems, Governor Murphy’s tiresome draconian executive orders being top on the list. It’s cathartic to be able to shout out to the airwaves how we really feel. But what about a guy who has no such forum? Like the guy who erected this sign? Does he tell the cashier in the grocery store that he is having a difficult time feeding his family? Does he hire a banner plane to say “come on, Governor Murphy give my family and me a shred of hope!!!”

It’s obviously way past that point for this Somerset resident who, like Howard Beale in the movie Network is “mad as hell and is not going to take this anymore!” Unfortunately, he probably is. As are we all. I’ve been pretty blunt about my disdain for the way Governor Murphy has been handling this whole shut down with what seems like almost no empathy or transparency, his manner bordering on cavalier. Apparently, this resident feels the same way I do and is tired having his rights violated by an insouciant governor who treats us as though we are his children, to be ruled and restricted, rather than what we are—the people who actually gave him his job.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

