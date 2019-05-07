How NJ gun laws would change under Cory Booker’s national plan

Second Amendment advocates are no fans of New Jersey's gun laws, which are some of the toughest in the nation. But U.S. Sen. Cory Booker said that if elected president, he would export the Garden State's gun rules to the rest of the nation — and even make them tougher.

National licensing and registry — proposals long opposed by gun-rights groups — was among the specific proposals released by the Democrat on Monday.

Individuals would be able to apply for a gun license at a designated local office by being fingerprinted, providing basic background information and demonstrating completion of a certified gun safety course. All are elements of existing New Jersey law .

Under Booker's plan, the FBI would run a comprehensive background check before issuing a federal gun license, after which the license-holder could freely purchase and own firearms.

The license would be valid for up to five years before renewal with regular, automatic checks to flag non-compliance with license terms.

Booker's plan also would do the following:

— Close the “boyfriend loophole,” which allows individuals with domestic-violence histories but not married to their victims to own handguns

— Establish a national database to register and track guns

— Make it easier for victims of gun violence to sue gun manufacturers

— Put a calendar limit on firearm purchases, allowing people to buy just one handgun a month

— Ensure a background check on every gun sale by closing the loophole on guns show and online sales

More than 90% of American voters — and nearly 70% of NRA members — support universal background checks, Booker said Monday.

The plans would require Congress to pass a bill, though Booker also vows if elected, he would use executive actions on "day one" to tighten gun laws as much as possible.

Booker said gun violence is an issue close to him, amid recent shootings in his Newark neighborhood.

