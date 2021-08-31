How New Jerseyans can help New Orleans with Hurricane Ida relief

Thank God it didn’t turn out to be a Katrina, but thousands of New Orleans residents fled the city for protection during Hurricane Ida, then came home to find their homes are virtually destroyed.

While I usually focus on New Jersey news, this is something that cannot be overlooked, especially with so many New Jerseyans writing in to ask how they can help or to whom they should donate.

With winds topped at 150 mph, more damage has been done than anticipated in New Orleans. Thousands of families have been displaced from their homes, and many people have wondered how they can help.

While the damage of the storm cannot be reversed, there are many ways to help the city of New Orleans from wherever you may be reading this.

Here are a couple of organizations and resources that will take any help they can get.

American Red Cross:

The Red cross had over 600 people volunteering their entire day to help victims of the hurricane. With the help of these volunteers, many shelters opened up for people in need of somewhere to stay, but money for resources still needs to be collected. If you want to help out or have the means to make a donation, you can visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word IDA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army dispersed their mobile kitchens all throughout Texas for relief, but they also built even larger units that can produce up to 15,000 meals per day. To make sure that they are there for your community as well, in case of emergency, you can help with a donation. If you wish to donate, you can visit give.helpsalvationarmy.org/ or you can mail a check to any Salvation Army territory.

World Central Kitchen:

Food relief is World Central Kitchen's main purpose, and while they are great at their job they are going to need more funds to support those affected by the Hurricane. They have the supplies for 100,000 meals, but these will go fast. To donate you can visit donate.wck.org.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.