How much did NJ bet on the Super Bowl? Preliminary figures are in

Folks in New Jersey wagered more than $143 million on Sunday's big game, according to preliminary figures from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Leading up to and during the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, New Jersey's 12 retail sports books and 24 sports wagering applications handled $143.7 million worth of bets, DGE said.

Bettors ended up getting $135.9 million in payouts, meaning that football's biggest game of the year resulted in a win of $7.8 million for the books.

Wagering on last year's Super Bowl totaled $117.4 million, about 20% of this year's handle. But sportsbooks made $11.3 million on last year's Super Bowl after paying out the winners.

