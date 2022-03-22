How did NJ hire convicted brother of Trenton’s corrupt ex-mayor?

TRENTON — The criminal brother of Trenton's infamous corrupt former mayor got and lost a job in the Murphy administration. State officials are not revealing how it happened.

Ralphiel Mack lasted one week with the state Department of Community Affairs. His final day was Monday, March 21 the DCA confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.

"DCA has discontinued Mr. Mack’s provisional appointment effective March 21, 2022," said Director of Communications Tammori Petty-Dixon.

Mack's official short-lived role within the DCA was as a constituent services representative working in the state government. He replaced Reginald Bledsoe, according to reporting from The Trentonian.

State records show Bledsoe's DCA annual base salary in 2021 was $59,302. A spokesperson for the department did not respond to inquiries about whether the state had paid Mack.

Ralphiel Mack, brother of Trenton Mayor Tony Mack walks from federal court in Trenton, N.J., Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Ralphiel Mack, brother of Trenton Mayor Tony Mack walks from federal court in Trenton, N.J., Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) loading...

"His job duties involved constituent relations and handling inquiries about Department services and/or programs," clarified Petty-Dixon.

However, the state agency did not answer other questions. The department did not respond to questions about whether a background check was conducted or what qualifications made him the best candidate for the job.

An internet search for Ralphiel Mack's name reveals his time as head coach of the Trenton Central High School football team, his revoked social worker certificate, and other factoids.

It also readily shows Mack received 30 months in state prison for his involvement in the $119,000 bribery scandal. He was convicted on extortion and bribery charges.

A jury found Ralphiel Mack acted as the buffer man between his brother, Democratic Mayor Tony Mack, and co-conspirator Joseph "Jo Jo" Giorgianni. Mayor Mack got 58 months behind bars for his convictions.

Ralphiel Mack left prison in 2016.

​​

Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them? Dennis & Judi asked their listeners for the nasty nicknames they've heard their towns referred to. How many have you heard? Which ones would you add?

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.