How bad of a problem is anti-Semitism in NJ?

⚫ A new report finds most Jews believe anti-Semitism is increasing

⚫ Many feel less secure than they did 5 years ago

⚫ There have been multiple attacks in NJ in recent years

A new report finds nearly 90% of residents in New Jersey and across the nation feel anti-Semitism is a serious problem.

Danielle Cohen Schrager, the associate director of the American Jewish Committee in New Jersey, said the report also finds 4 in 5 Jewish Americans have said that antisemitism has increased in the last 5 years.”

“We are finding that people are very much aware of antisemitism and the problem that it is posing in our society," she said.

Feelings of insecurity on the rise

The report finds 41% of Jews across the nation feel less secure than 5 years ago, while in the Northeast the number is 46%.

“1 in 5 American Jews feels somewhat or very unsafe when attending Jewish institutions because of antisemitism," she said.

wildpixel GettyImages wildpixel GettyImages loading...

Schrager said there is good reason for these feelings in the Garden State.

She noted there have attacks in recent years against Jews in Jersey City and Lakewood, the FBI announced a threat against synagogues last November, and a few weeks a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a synagogue in Bloomfield.

She also pointed out many Jews have observed anti-Semitic remarks and threats online.

What’s the point of the report?

She said it’s impotant for everyone to take a stand againt hate and bigotry against any group or religion.

"Once we can shine a light on antisemitism and the corrosive effects it has on our society, we’ll have a better idea on how to fight it."

You can learn more by visiting ajc.org/calltoaction.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

