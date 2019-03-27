How about dinner and a movie? New Podcast.

Now going two years strong, our speaking podcast series is getting even bigger and better! Jessica Gibson , Jay Black , and I have been entertaining listeners with a new episode every week since 2017 and there is no sign of stopping. We've branched out to add a Wedding Podcast co-hosted by Jessica and morning show producer Kristen and now a brand new series call #MovieAndDinner.

The latest series is sponsored by Casa Gennaros , home of the famous "Veal Spadea" (which you need to pre-order off the menu when you call for reservations)! In the inaugural episode, Jay and his wife Kristina enjoy a spectacular dinner and then talk about the movies they made the other one watch (in Jay's case endure) Leap Day and Pulp Fiction made the list for the first episode. Enjoy!

