House explodes in Rahway, NJ after devastating Ida storm

RAHWAY — The morning after tornadoes and floods rocked New Jersey, a house in this city exploded Thursday morning and trapped several people inside.

The house located in the area of Whittier Street and River Road in Rahway was leveled just before 6 a.m. police told RLS Metro Breaking News. A picture showed extensive damage to the house.

One nearby resident tweeted that the explosion sounded like something fell on their house.

There were individuals possibly trapped inside the building, RLS reported.

Many first responders from around Union County were responding to the explosion including the Union County Special Operations Unit.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

