MONTAGUE — The drowning of a woman in a hot tub at a home in Sussex County is under investigation, according to authorities.

The Sussex County Prosecutor's Office and State Police found the 66-year-old victim at a home on River Road in Montague around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to SCPO Acting Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan McMeen.

Authorities have not confirmed where exactly the drowning happened, though NJ.com reports it was at a single-story home located a half-mile northeast of New Mashipacong Road.

According to a report, the home where a woman drowned in Montague early Tuesday morning. (Google Maps)

She was unresponsive when officials arrived. McMeen said the woman had been seen alive the night before.

"At this time, officials say there are no immediate signs of foul play, and the cause of death will be determined following an autopsy," McMeen said.

Hot tub drowning deaths in the U.S.

It's unclear how many people die from drownings in hot tubs each year, whether in New Jersey or nationally.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, drowning deaths in pools and hot tubs are relatively uncommon among victims who are not young children.

