One of the Midwest favorite burrito brands heads east and will be opening five locations in New Jersey.

RSRN Hospitality has teamed up with Hot Head Burritos and, like the boldness of their sauce, plans to open five new locations here in the Great Garden State. That is a bold commitment!

“We’ve been eyeing New Jersey for quite some time and the exceptional group (RSRN Hospitality) is exactly what we were looking for to lead the charge," Kelly Gray, co-owner and corporate vice president of Hot Head Burritos said in a written statement.

Burrito, Drink, Sauce, Food Hot Head Burritos loading...

Founded in 2007 in Dayton, Ohio, Hot Head Burritos became a fast-growing restaurant across the Midwest. Hot Head Burritos customizable burritos, bowls, tacos and 16 signature sauces ranging from mild to wild drove consumers to the brand.

This is the first time RSRN Hospitality will enter New Jersey. Planned openings call for five locations in Middlesex, Somerset, and Hudson counties.

RSRN partnered with Hot Head Burritos because of their eight years of restaurant industry experience and strength of integration of technology.

Burrito, Burrito Bowl, Drink, Server Hot Head Burritos loading...

In looking over their menu, I think the ability to make and create your own burritos and bowls with the bevy of sauce choices that are available is a great concept.

My only concern is that if you give consumers carte blanche in choosing their food options, the time you will spend at the counter while others or you decide could be extensive. And we all know here in New Jersey we do not like to wait.

Hot Cheetos, Burrito, Burrito Bowl Hot Head Burritos loading...

I am still looking forward to checking them out. No word on the exact planned dates of openings for the five New Jersey locations.