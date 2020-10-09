We are approaching the "deer rut" or mating season for deer here in New Jersey. Some estimate it could start in early November, which is a few short weeks away. The deer become more active after the second full moon following the fall equinox. Buckle up... literally! The experts are saying anytime between Nov. 3rd to Nov. 13th this year the bucks will be chasing the does and they don't care where they chase them or what's in the way, including your car. The odds of you hitting a deer with your vehicle double in the months of October, November and December and I've already seen them darting in my area.

I've seen more than a few pair of bucks locking horns in my backyard and they're not as leery of me as they usually are most other times of the year. I don't think they want to jump me, but they don't want me getting in between them and the handful of does they have their eyes on. It's great to be able to get so close to them, and a little unsettling since they're not running off so quickly as they usually do.

If you're driving at night on any country or suburban road or highway this time of year, it pays to go a little slower and keep an eye out for these guys darting out into traffic. Just about every member of my family has had a close encounter with a deer in our town. Some of the encounters were costly. But only in dollars and thankfully no injuries. Stay safe.

