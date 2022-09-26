Hope for NJ workers fired for not getting vaxxed (Opinion)

On Friday, a judge in New York ruled that New York City Police union members who were fired over not getting the COVID vax have to be reinstated.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Lyle Frank ruled that termination was not a valid action according to the terms of the police unions' contract.

Whether or not the same kind of ruling will be handed down in New Jersey courts remains to be seen.

[SEE MORE: They risked their lives to save others but NJ towns shafted them over vaccine beliefs, lawsuits say]

Even months after wave after wave of vaccinated and boosted individuals came down with COVID-19, the mandate stays in place for many.

If you worked in law enforcement, health care, and other public employment positions, you were subject to the mandate by employers.

The difference in the case of the NYPD is that the ruling was made on the basis of their contract, which does not allow for termination over the refusal of the COVID vaccine.

Tens of thousands of New Jersey workers had to make the agonizing decision to either put something in their bodies that they felt they did not need or feared could cause harm or else lose their livelihood.

The situation was unprecedented and heart-wrenching for people who had to decide between their own body autonomy and the ability to make a living.

Hopefully, more rulings like this will pave the way for an end to this ridiculous practice and more common sense reasoning in the future.

In New Jersey, don't count on it, but we can dream.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.