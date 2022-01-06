Hoots Wings, a Hooters’ spinoff, is expanding in New Jersey

A new fast casual wing restaurant, Hoots Wings has opened in Jersey City, with plans for three more New Jersey locations.

Hoots Wings is a spinoff of the popular Hooters chain. According to an industry publication, Fastcasual.com, Hoots is owned and operated by parent company, HOA Brands — which also owns Hooters — the fast-casual wing concept has plans to bring 50 locations to key markets across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island in the next five years.

So, what exactly is Hoots? Here is what they say they offer:

Wings All the Ways, cooked to order, and tossed in any of our 14 signature sauces and rubs. Choose from our Breaded, Naked, Smoked, Roasted, or Boneless styles. Want more than wings? We serve other things, and they're just as tasty. Try our hand-battered tenders, crispy chicken sandwich, and saucy shrimp. Don't forget to add a side of waffle fries, tots, or mozzarella sticks.

Hoots Wings has seven locations throughout Illinois, Georgia and Florida and will open 17 by year's end.

​The three additional New Jersey locations will be in Hoboken, Atlantic City, and Newark; while all three are expected to open in the next two years, no official dates have been announced. The Jersey City store is now open.

“Hooters put wings on the map — it has a 35-plus year history of the best wings on the planet,” franchise owner Phillip Moran said. “We’re staying true to our goal of bringing the best easting experience to the people of New Jersey with the opening of this first Hoots Wings store.”

