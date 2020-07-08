Homicide suspect shot dead by cop in North Jersey apartment

PATERSON — State authorities are investigating the shooting death of a New York City man in a New Jersey apartment by a law enforcement officer.

Malik Canty, 36, a known member of the Bloods gang, was shot at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in a Paterson apartment, the state Attorney General’s Office said.

Members of the federal marshals' New York/New Jersey regional fugitive task force were trying to arrest Canty on a warrant out of New York City for criminally negligent homicide, authorities said.

Canty was pronounced dead at the scene and a loaded 9mm handgun was recovered near his body, state officials said. A spokesman said a law enforcement officer shot the fugitive but declined to be more specific.

Under state law, the attorney general's office is required to investigate deaths during encounters with law enforcement officers.

