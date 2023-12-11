Homemade sausage stuffed mushrooms straight from Spadea’s fridge

Another Sunday, another clean-out of the fridge. We had three portobello caps from our friends at www.justfarmed.com. It was clear they had to be used Sunday or they were going to turn. So, I gathered several other ingredients in the veggie drawer and went to work.

I had a half jalapeno, a red bell pepper, half a white onion, and a little spinach left over from the prior week. Then I grabbed a "chub" of breakfast sausage.

The first step was to cook a cup of rice. You need two cups of water to one cup of rice. Rice goes into the cold water, cover, and bring to a boil. Stir so the rice doesn't stick. Make sure once it boils, turn down the heat and let it simmer with the cover on but slightly ajar.

In a frying pan, turn on the heat and get the sausage in the pan. You'll need to keep the heat on medium and there's enough fat in the breakfast sausage so don't add any more.

Once the sausage is cooked through, set it aside. Chop the jalapeño, red pepper, onion and spinach. Then take a handful of spinach and sauté in some avocado oil until soft.

Spadea's Stuffed Mushrooms Spadea's Stuffed Mushrooms loading...

Add in a clove of garlic, salt, and pepper, and set aside.

Add the mix to the pan with some of the leftover sausage fat and add some ghee.

Cook until the veggies are softened and the onions translucent. Season with sea salt and black pepper.

Add some red pepper flakes if you want additional heat on top of the jalapeno.

Keep the heat on low and stir in the cooked sausage.

Add chopped Swiss cheese.

Spadea's Stuffed Mushrooms Spadea's Stuffed Mushrooms loading...

Once the cheese is melting, add in the cooked rice.

Continue to mix with a spatula over low heat until the cheese is all melted.

Spadea's Stuffed Mushrooms Spadea's Stuffed Mushrooms loading...

Then grease a piece of tin foil on a small backing sheet. I use ghee, but you could also use butter.

Place the mushrooms on the sheet after cleaning out the gills and the stalk.

Add a slice of Swiss to the mushroom, which is placed top-side down.

Spadea's Stuffed Mushrooms Spadea's Stuffed Mushrooms loading...

Then add a generous amount of the rice, veggie, and sausage mix, topping with a little of the cooked spinach and another piece of Swiss.

Spadea's Stuffed Mushrooms Spadea's Stuffed Mushrooms loading...

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and bake until the cheese on top is completely melted.

Spadea's Stuffed Mushrooms Spadea's Stuffed Mushrooms loading...

This could be done for larger or smaller mushroom caps and the leftover rice is a perfect side dish. Enjoy!

In the mood for cheesesteaks? Check out my homemade recipe:

Spadea's Father's Day cheesesteak Check out the step-by-step process Bill went through to make his very own Father's Day cheesesteak. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom