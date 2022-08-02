Homeless people living under NJ pier cleared out before Phish concert

ATLANTIC CITY — Several dozen people cleared out from homeless encampment under a hotel pier boardwalk were cleared out Monday but city officials say it's not because of an upcoming beach concert.

Outreach workers from homeless advocate groups, police and AtlanticCare helped the 30-40 people staying under the Caesars Playground Pier collect their belongs on Monday morning and find a new place to go, according to the Press of Atlantic City. Some would be sent back to their home county for help.

Photos of the encampment show beach umbrellas, tents, wheelbarrows and garbage bags.

The camp was only discovered last week and the residents knew they were going to be told to get out by Monday.

The stage for the Phish and TidalWave Music Festival will be set up directly in front of the pier but that is not the reason the camp is being taken down, city spokesman Andrew Kramer told NBC 4 New York.

“A situation like this poses extreme health, safety and security concerns not just to those under the pier, but also to individuals in the vicinity,” Mayor Marty Small’s office said in a statement provided to the Press of Atlantic City. “As soon as the city was made aware of the situation, we took action.”

Kramer told NBC New York that people got into the encampment by cutting through a fence. The camp is not safe and steps would be taken to make sure no one returns to the camp.

A city spokeswoman on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

