Homeless man accused of stealing from Paterson church

PATERSON — A homeless man has been arrested after an overnight burglary at a church, as police look into whether the suspect also was behind a string of recent break-ins at the same place.

Antonio Figueroa is charged with burglary and theft, according to Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale Jr.

On Fri, Sept. 13, police responded to St. Agnes Church on Main St, after someone had stolen an unknown amount of money, along with two candles with a pair of brass-colored candle holders.

The same church was targeted on Aug. 30, when someone stole about $500, amid other multiple burglaries at the church in August and September, Speziale said.

As reported by CBS New York, at least $1,500 in cash was stolen over previous break-ins at the church.

Security video footage from the overnight into Friday morning appeared to show a man who had entered through the church's side door on Mary St, trying to remove the tabernacle from behind the altar before breaking into two donation boxes.

The suspect is seen on the video leaving with two candles in his pocket while carrying two large candle holders.

During a search of the area, officers found the 35-year-old Figueroa a few blocks away.

Figueroa fit the description of the suspect seen on the surveillance video, police said.

Officers then searched an abandon house on Chadwick Street, where they found what appeared to be the church's missing candles and candle holders.

Paterson police continue to investigate the other burglaries.

