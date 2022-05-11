GLEN RIDGE — The Attorney General's Office confirmed a car was being pursued by Montclair police Tuesday morning before it went off the road and violently hit a tree killing the driver and one of two passengers.

Montclair officers in a marked vehicle with its lights on followed the vehicle on Bloomfield Avenue into Glen Ridge at around 4:30 a.m. in connection with a "criminal investigation," according to officials.

The driver of the silver Hyundai did not stop for the officers and went off Bloomfield Avenue into a wooded area at the intersection with Ridgewood Avenue.

Both the driver and passenger killed were male, officials said. A third person in the Hyundai remained hospitalized on Wednesday.

Robbery of a home in Montclair

An unnamed law enforcement source told NBC 4 New York that an armed robbery at a house on Carey Court in Montclair may have led to the crash. The residents reported the burglary to police and responding officers pursued the vehicle involved.

The source told NBC 4 New York a large amount of cash and a handgun were found in the heavily damaged Hyundai.

The Attorney General's Office is leading the investigation per a directive requiring the office to investigate any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer while they are on duty or while the deceased is in custody.

