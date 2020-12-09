Home of Bergen County sheriff hit in vandalism attack

ENGLEWOOD — Police in Bergen County are trying to find who vandalized the home of the county sheriff.

Prosecutors said vandals targeted the city residence of Sheriff Anthony Cureton sometime after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The vandalism was reported the next morning.

Red pain was splattered along with the black-spray-painted phrase "Free them all" on his garage door, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors have not said whether they know why Cureton was targeted or whether they have any leads. Prosecutors also did not say Wednesday whether any surveillance images existed of the crime.

Cureton, a Democrat, was first elected in 2018 after his predecessor, Michael Saudino, resigned after WNYC released a secret recording of him making racist comments. Cureton was previously the leader of the county's NAACP chapter and retired as a detective from the city's police department.

