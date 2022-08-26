Holy wedding fail! Guests evacuated as NJ venue burns (Opinion)

I hope the couple doesn’t believe too much in signs.

A couple tying the knot and having their wedding reception at one of New Jersey’s top-rated venues had to run for their lives along with all their guests. It happened Thursday around 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh in Bergen County.

First responders arrived to find thick smoke on the first and second floors and a dark column of smoke pouring out of the building. Thankfully, Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow reported, “Guests attending a wedding and all employees were safely evacuated.”

Many towns responded including Rockleigh, Northvale, Norwood, Closter, Harrington Park, Old Tappan, Demarest, Emerson and even some New York departments. Officials say the fire started in the boiler room and flames extended to the second floor.

There were no reports of serious injuries. The fire was under control in 40 minutes.

The Rockleigh staff was just putting the finishing touches including the strategic placing of flower petals for the wedding to begin when the chaos erupted. The evacuated couple and families were gathered in the parking lot as staff debated whether they could quickly shift to an outdoor wedding. Ultimately the couple decided to postpone and reschedule their entire day.

When they finally do have their big day I have these requests for their deejay.

Girl On Fire, Alicia Keys

Fireball, Pitbull

We Didn’t Start The Fire, Billy Joel

Fire It Up, Modest Mouse

Light Em Up, Fallout Boy

Anything by Arcade Fire

Burning Down The House, Talking Heads

OK, I’ll stop. I do feel bad for the couple. At least it was memorable?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

