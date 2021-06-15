Holy smokes! BBQ smoker swiped from NJ business

Have you seen Fat Jack's smoker?

Fat Jack's BBQ, a longtime South Jersey barbecue business on South Black Horse Pike in Williamstown is asking for the public's help after someone stole it's $30,000 smoker.

Owner Glenn Gross took to the business' Facebook page to write "smoking meats is the lifeline of our business."

Some time after the eatery closed 8 p.m. Sunday, June 13, and opened Monday morning at 9, someone swiped the smoker, which was both booted and locked.

He said this is the second time the smoker had been stolen in the past five years. The last time it was recovered and now he's asking for everyone's help locating it a second time.

"This is a devastating loss for our family and our 12 amazing employees," Gross said.

Gross, who also spoke to NJ.com said he can't make any food because everything he does, except for burgers and chicken, is smoked.

Fat Jack's has been in business since 1992.

If you have any information please email Kevin@fatjacks.net