Holy smokes! BBQ smoker swiped from NJ business

A $30,000 smoker has been stolen from Fat Jack BBQ in Williamstown
Photo Credit: Fat Jack's BBQ

Have you seen Fat Jack's smoker?

Fat Jack's BBQ, a longtime South Jersey barbecue business on South Black Horse Pike in Williamstown is asking for the public's help after someone stole it's $30,000 smoker.

Owner Glenn Gross took to the business' Facebook page to write "smoking meats is the lifeline of our business."

Some time after the eatery closed 8 p.m. Sunday, June 13, and opened Monday morning at 9, someone swiped the smoker, which was both booted and locked.

He said this is the second time the smoker had been stolen in the past five years. The last time it was recovered and now he's asking for everyone's help locating it a second time.

"This is a devastating loss for our family and our 12 amazing employees," Gross said.

Gross, who also spoke to NJ.com said he can't make any food because everything he does, except for burgers and chicken, is smoked.

Fat Jack's has been in business since 1992.

If you have any information please email Kevin@fatjacks.net

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today

Stacker, set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans, Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.
Filed Under: Fat Jack's BBQ, smoker
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top