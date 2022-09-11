Hold on New Jersey, Burger King may be offering a Jersey classic bun!

Here in New Jersey the best selling bagel is the everything bagel. The everything topping for those who don’t imbibe, is spices such as dried onions, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic and salt.

450716257 bhofack2, ThinkStock loading...

The Burger King people, knowing that we love our everything bagel, is testing a new bun, the everything bun. Yes! It has the same seasoning on top of the bun that you would find on a bagel. It will be a bun that will go with the Burger King Everything Burger.

Buns are probably the second or third most important ingredient in making a good burger or sandwich. The big fast food chains take their buns very seriously; as a matter of fact I met an acquaintance that was a bun inspector for McDonalds. The guy’s job was to test the McDonalds buns! I thought I had the best job in the world, he said the quality and consistency is very important.

The buns used at Burger King must adhere to strict requirements; the buns can’t crumble, break or get soggy. The flour used in bun making is of a high quality flour with a high content of protein using a hard red winter wheat and a hard red spring wheat to make the bun hold up to the standards that Burger King requires.

Burger King Offers Meatless Whopper In Its St. Louis Locations Michael Thomas, Getty Images loading...

The new everything bun from Burger King is being tested this month exclusively in two satellite markets, Huntsville Alabama and Albuquerque, New Mexico, because if it’s a hit in Huntsville it’ll be a hit here in New Jersey? I know that the closer to New Jersey that they would have tested the everything burger bun the better the results.

I’m thinking of driving to Huntsville and tipping the scales of justice of Burger King’s buns. Anything I can do to help New Jersey get the bun they have been waiting for. Cross your fingers and hope Huntsville and Albuquerque have the refined palette of a bagel eating New Jerseyan; it’s a stretch but certainly one to hope for.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items