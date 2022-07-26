Hits and misses of Great Adventure’s new Summer Vibes festival

First, there was Fright Fest — a Six Flags Great Adventure fall tradition for decades.

Then came Holiday in the Park — a wintry extension of the park operating season, welcomed by thrill ride fans and holiday lovers alike.

For 2022, Six Flags began what could be their new big summertime tradition. The Summer Vibes Festival runs daily through August 14.

According to Great Adventure, there are a number of new, festival-exclusive elements that have been added to the park for this grand celebration of summer fun and fond family memories:

—Mouth-watering treats

—Beat-the-heat beverages

—Bold, eye-popping spectacles

—Photo moments

—Live entertainment

—Colorful curiosities

It is clear the theme park is satisfying the social media generation here. Many of their "spectacles" and "curiosities" are perfect scenes and moments to capture for Instagram, Tiktok, etc. (Note: That's not a bad thing at all — the park looks great, alive with color.)

In addition, Great Adventure's Skull Mountain indoor roller coaster received a "Summer Vibes makeover". For a limited time, the ride now features pumping party music and synchronized lights, adding new life to the 26 year old coaster.

Plus, the Medusa floorless roller coaster has returned with a fresh coat of paint and new theming elements. The ride is just as smooth and exciting as ever.

I recently had the chance to preview Six Flags Great Adventure's Summer Vibes offerings. Some are big hits. But some elements unfortunately missed the mark. Consider this not only your guide to the festival this summer, but also some unsolicited suggestions on how the event can be improved for 2023 and beyond.

