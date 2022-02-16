Hit bands set to rock NJ Lottery Festival of Ballooning in July 2022

READINGTON — Things will shine bright at the 39th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning at Solberg Airport in Readington this summer.

Multi-platinum selling rock band Collective Soul will perform Friday, July 29 at 8 p.m. to open the live concert series of the festival.

Pre-sale tickets for loyal festival patrons and the event's social media followers begins Wednesday, Feb. 16, and tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10:00 a.m.at www.balloonfestival.com

Georgia-based Collective Soul exploded on the rock scene during the rise of grunge and alternative rock with its debut single, "Shine."

The band is also known for its hits, "December," "The World I Know," "Where the River Flows," "Smashing Young Man," "Gel," "Precious Declaration," and "Heavy."

"So much of what we do is based on the camaraderie-ship of the band. The five of us continue to work together as a family and I've never been more at ease-and never been more pleased-than going onstage with these guys night after night," said lead singer Ed Roland.

Opening day highlights and attractions at the three-day New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning on July 29 include 100 balloons ascending into the sky at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Collective Soul concert and a spectacular fireworks display.

"We're proud to continue to offer a wide variety of artists as we look forward to once again creating an outdoor entertainment experience that people of all ages can enjoy with their friends and family," said festival executive producer Howard Freeman.

Legendary rock band Kansas, with a career spanning nearly five decades, is also scheduled to take the main stage on the final day of the festival on July 31 at 3:30 p.m.