Hit-and-run driver strikes bicyclist on Route 1 in Edison, NJ

EDISON — Police are looking for a driver who struck an electric bicycle on Route 1 and left the scene early Monday morning.

The bicyclist, a man, was struck around 12:55 a.m. while crossing the northbound lanes at Prince Street in Edison by a 2018 Kia Optima in the area of Home Depot and Stop & Shop on the southbound side, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The driver of the Kia did not stop.

The prosecutor asked any witnesses or anyone with video of the incident to contact Edison police at 732-248-7400 or the Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-4011.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

