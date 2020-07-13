History repeats itself at the MVC (Opinion)

As the late Yogi Berra once said, “It was déjà vu all over again” for Jim Gearhart on the latest weekly Jim Gearhart podcast and Facebook Live show, as the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission reopened to long lines and upset customers.

“They got caught with their pants down, undermanned at the motor vehicle agencies. I guess nobody could predict the fact that people were going to come out like this," Jim says. "I don’t understand it because you have until the end of the month for these transactions. My guess is that they will extend this for another month or so."

Indeed the MVC did extend deadlines for licenses/IDs, registrations, inspections, and temporary tags that expired between March 1 and May 31 to Sept. 30. Those that ran out between June 1 and August 31 are extended to December 31.

Jim recalls MVC failures of the past, like the introduction of enhanced inspections in 2000, which led to long lines because the equipment used didn’t work and the staff didn’t know how to use it.

“The state of New Jersey as it turned out had given out the contract for this inspection not because the company that got the contact had the competence to handle it, but because they had down two very wise things. One is they gave $180,000 to the Republican party. The other is they promised very high-paying jobs to at least ten of Governor Whitman’s associates who got the jobs,” Jim says.

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his show, also available as a podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest.

