Historic NJ theater to put on ‘Macbeth’

Something wicked this way comes….

The historic Ritz Theatre in Haddon Township will be presenting “Macbeth” starting March 17 and running through April 2.

The Shakespeare classic is directed by five-time Barrymore award winner Mary Martello and features actors Steven R. Butler as Macbeth, Lisa VillaMil as Lady Macbeth, and AJ Klein as Macduff.

Witnessing Macbeth’s fall from grace is like seeing a car crash: we cannot look away ,” says Director Mary Martello. “The recognition that it could be us; the relief that it is not us, is what compels us to put ourselves in Macbeth’s shoes and follow his story to its inevitable and tragic end. I hope that audiences walk away realizing that we are all ultimately the author of our own life.

Ritz Theatre Company Ritz Theatre Company loading...

"Macbeth" is a tragedy by William Shakespeare, believed to have been written in the early 1600s. It tells the story of Macbeth, a Scottish nobleman who is consumed by his ambition to become king and the bloody consequences that follow.

The play opens with Macbeth and his friend Banquo encountering three witches, who prophesy that Macbeth will become king. This prediction sets in motion a series of events that lead to Macbeth and his wife, Lady Macbeth, committing murder and ultimately descending into madness.

Built in 1927 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Ritz Theatre is an intimate and ornamental 334-seat theater that features original decor and Greek revival architecture, with 25-foot tall neoclassical canvas murals on the walls, gilt-trimmed columns, and classic carved balustrades. The Ritz Theatre Company has been operating for the last four decades.

Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased here: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/RitzTheatreCo/6520

