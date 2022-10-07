It’s always the worst hearing that a Jersey classic has closed its doors.

I often wonder if the restaurants had the opportunity to be saved and what will be done with the building next.

Mother’s Ale House & Grill in Wayne shut down almost two months ago, and the establishment is now for sale for $2.6 million.

Mother's Ale House via Google Maps Mother's Ale House via Google Maps loading...

The property is over 11,000 square feet and has a finished basement, making it a perfect event space.

Additionally, the liquor license will be included in the sale making it quite the steal for someone hoping to start a new restaurant or hospitality endeavor.

Mother's Ale House & Grill via Facebook Mother's Ale House & Grill via Facebook loading...

Events at Mother’s were always an exciting time. For example, they held “College Night” with a DJ and beer pong in addition to many other events.

Mother's Ale House & Grill via Facebook Mother's Ale House & Grill via Facebook loading...

Mother's Ale House & Grill via Facebook Mother's Ale House & Grill via Facebook loading...

The place suddenly became vacant towards the end of the summer, which is when customers became concerned as to what was to come.

It turns out that the owner defaulted on his mortgage, and that the restaurant fell into the hands of the government.

This is an unfortunate event, as the building had been occupied for years, first as a hotel and restaurant and later as a place for adults to come to have a drink and enjoy each other's company.

Mother's Ale House & Grill via Facebook Mother's Ale House & Grill via Facebook loading...

Mother's Ale House & Grill via Facebook Mother's Ale House & Grill via Facebook loading...

It isn’t clear whether or not Mother’s will be restored back to what it once was, or crafted into something new.

Either way, it is an amazing property and a great opportunity for someone. I’m excited to see what it becomes.

As they say, when one door closes another must open.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

A little slice of Jersey (and U.S.) history: A look at Cowtown Rodeo