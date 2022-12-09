Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special

Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state.

Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build all-new studios for future film and production. With such interest, it's no wonder so many want to use New Jersey for their current and future projects.

Fort Monmouth, however, isn't the only Monmouth County location buzzing with excitement. There is another landmark location within the county that's been used to shoot big productions.

In fact, this location is now shooting season 2 of this particular show, having wrapped production of season one earlier in 2022. And the building itself is very historic to the great state of New Jersey.

Severance, filmed at Bell Works in NJ (Apple TV via Youtube)

Many might recognize that iconic water tower in the Apple TV+ thriller series "Severance". Not only is it part of the famous Bell Labs facility, now known as Bell Works, but its location is right here in Holmdel, NJ, just off exit 114 from the Garden State Parkway.

And as of this writing, the crew for the Apple TV+ thriller series is back and currently underway shooting season 2 of their television special, directed by Ben Stiller. The cast of "Severance" will also see new characters in the upcoming season.

According to tvguide.com, "Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, and Dichen Lachman, will return for Season 2, along with new cast members Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Alia Shawkat, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, John Noble, Robby Benson, and Stefano Carannante."

Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ, during filming of Apple TV's thriller series, "Severance."

For those who have been to Bell Works before might not recognize the place while production is underway. At first glance, one might think major renovations are happening.

Areas typically used for work and relaxing have been cleared of all their tables and seats. And in its place? Giant yellow and green rugs. Filming lights and cameras might also be spotted if anything's being prepped to shoot.

Also, take note of the grey walls along the sides of the lower level. Those walls are actually clear glass that lines the bottom level. And behind that glass are some of the many retailers that occupy the lower level.

What's really neat about this is that the facility is still open to the public, despite the temporary changes that were necessary for the shoot. Here's another area they completely cleared away for filming.

Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ, during filming of Apple TV's thriller series, "Severance."

This is the site of Bar Bella, the tropical-themed bar at Bell Works. Usually, this location would be hopping with people having a drink while enjoying a great time doing karaoke or watching live performances by local artists.

But during filming, this space is cleared out to nothing more than a giant empty space. And what appears to be solid walls on the back are actually glass windows looking out to the patio.

For comparison, here's what this space would normally look like. Quite a difference from how it appears while the production crews are present.

Bell Works in Holmdel (courtesy Bell Works)

As mentioned earlier, the Bell Works facility remains open to the public despite filming taking place. Some of the chairs and benches normally found in the main areas have been temporarily relocated to the far ends of the building and are still accessible for public use.

What's more, retailers outside of the shoot location also remain open for business, including Jersey Freeze. And although some filming takes place where the general public is present, much of the filming happens on the upper levels which are closed to the general public.

But if you're curious to catch any of the action, the production crews won't be there much longer this year. They plan to wrap up production later in December and will move on to their next location as 2022 comes to a close.

Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ, during filming of Apple TV's thriller series, "Severance."

So those who miss heading to the Bell Works bar for a fun evening won't have to wait much longer. Once production wraps up, it'll all return to its former glory.

Click here to read all about their shoot from season one at Bell Works, also directed by Ben Stiller.

Bell Works in Holmdel (courtesy Bell Works)

