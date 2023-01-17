Hillsborough, NJ fire chief dies after contracting COVID-19

HILLSBOROUGH — Fire Chief Thomas Marvits died Sunday at the age of 54 after contracting COVID-19.

The Hillsborough Fire District said the chief was an active member of Fire Co. 3 (Station 38) for 11 years and is survived by his wife and two children.

"The Hillsborough Board of Commissioners wish to convey their sincere condolences to his family and Hillsborough Fire Company #3 and thank him for his service. May he rest in peace," the commissioners said in a written statement.

Several Central Jersey fire companies also expressed their condolences including the Finderne Fire Department in Bridgewater, Far Hills-Bedminster, Glen Gardner, Griggstown Fire Company, Montgomery Township and South Bound Brook.

A passion for firefighting

"Tom had recently taken the helm as Company 3’s Chief and was known around the community as a true gentleman, not only in the fire department but as a dad, as a volunteer, and an all around good man," Flagtown Fire/Rescue - Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Co. #1 wrote on their Facebook page. "It was a common occurrence for Tom to be the guy to help make things happen at the last minute when nobody else was available."

"Tom was great He always seemed so passionate about everything he did," commented on the Fire Company #3 Facebook page. "The Fire/Rescue, Boy Scouts, and I'm sure anything else he was interested in."

His death will be considered a line-of-duty death because of legislation signed in 2020 that extends those benefits to firefighters and police who contract COVID-19.

A viewing is scheduled for Friday 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hillsborough Funeral Home. Marvits' funeral is Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church in Hillsborough at 10 a.m.

