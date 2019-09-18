Hillary & Chelsea Clinton come to NJ for new book on gutsy women

RIDGEWOOD — The former U.S. Secretary of State and unsuccessful Democratic presidential candidate and her daughter will be in New Jersey for an event next month, promoting their new book together.

"An Evening and Conversation with Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton" is slated for Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Women's Club of Ridgewood along West Ridgewood Avenue, co-hosted by Bookends bookstore.

The ticketed event will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

The mother and daughter duo will discuss their new release, "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience," published by Simon & Schuster and hitting stores Oct. 1.

"One unsigned book included with ticket purchase, books will not be signed that evening," according to details on the event's Facebook listing.

The book includes civil rights activist Dorothy Height, LGBTQ trailblazer Edie Windsor, swimmer Diana Nyad, Rachel Carson, Harriet Tubman and Malala Yousafzai, among others, according to Simon and Schuster.

"To us, they are all gutsy women—leaders with the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done. So in the moments when the long haul seems awfully long, we hope you will draw strength from these stories. We do. Because if history shows one thing, it’s that the world needs gutsy women," Chelsea Clinton said in a statement on the publisher's website.

By Wednesday afternoon, the ticketing link was unavailable.

