High winds shut down vaccine sites in NJ

Technical issues and high winds caused problems on Friday for coronavirus vaccination efforts around New Jersey.

Union County closed their outdoor testing center at Kean University and Ocean County closed theirs at Ocean County College in Toms River due to high winds. Both centers will reschedule appointments.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said wind gusts near Berkeley and Toms River reached 40 mph just after noon on Friday with bitter cold temperatures.

State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan said Friday that snow removal has been arranged for the megasites for the anticipated snowstorm on Monday.

The state's vaccination scheduling system, meanwhile, is dealing with its second technical issue in two days. Somerset County officials said web users were not able to identify themselves as county residents when trying to make an appointment

"This is a state-wide error and the state is working to fix it as quickly as possible," according to the county website.

County spokesman Nathan Rudy told New Jersey 101.5 the problem was still happening as of 1:30 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy did not address the latest technical issue during his Friday coronavirus briefing. A spokeswoman from the governor's office was looking into the matter.

Murphy did praise the efforts of the state Office of Innovation to solve problems with the Gloucester County megasite at Rowan University and the state appointment site that resulted in appointments mistakenly being cancelled and then new appointments being made for the same slot. The county honored most appointments and administered 2,400 doses.

"We regret the confusion this technical error caused and are we are working with our vendor. And as you can imagine those exchanges are spirited," Murphy said during a news conference.

