Dry January has been a thing since it started in England back in 2013. The concept was noble enough: take a break from alcohol after the holiday season, reset your relationship with drinking, and maybe stumble into February with better sleep, more energy, a clearer head, and jeans that fit a little more comfortably. Over the years, I’ve gone back and forth. Some Januaries I’ve done it, some I absolutely have not. This year? I did not.

I do, however, have friends who do Dry January every single year like it’s an Olympic sport. They stay disciplined all month and then reward themselves by heading to Florida for a warm-weather vacation. To them, “dry” doesn’t mean giving up every possible recreational buzz — just alcohol. Which explains why Dry January seems to have quietly evolved into something else entirely: High January.

From dry January to “high January”: how weed drinks filled the gap

Here in New Jersey, it’s hard to miss. Walk into just about any liquor store, grocery store, or big-box retailer these days and you’ll notice shelves that used to be stacked with beer now filled with colorful cans of hemp-derived THC drinks. Seltzers, mocktails, iced teas, lemonades — all promising relaxation without the hangover. Store managers say the category has exploded, with dozens more brands than just a few years ago and noticeably higher January sales compared to last year.

THC drinks are booming in New Jersey liquor stores

It makes sense. January has traditionally been a rough month for alcohol sales, and recent data shows that people aren’t just rebounding in February the way they used to. Instead, more consumers are cutting back long term or swapping booze for alternatives. THC beverages, made from hemp legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill, have surged in popularity. Nationwide sales hit about $850 million last year and are expected to grow dramatically over the next few years. They’re now common at mainstream retailers, not just specialty shops.

No hangovers, different highs — and a learning curve

The appeal is obvious. You still get the ritual — cracking a can, sipping something fizzy — without waking up at 3 a.m. regretting that last drink. THC works differently than alcohol, though. Experts warn that people don’t always know how they’ll react, especially since many drinks contain five to 10 milligrams per can, with some going much higher. Translation: pace yourself unless you want your “healthy January” to end with you glued to the couch convinced the dog is judging you.

What’s especially interesting is who’s buying them. It’s not just younger consumers. Manufacturers say interest is growing among women, including older women, parents, and even retirees — people rethinking alcohol because of its links to sleep issues and long-term health risks.

Federal rules could end New Jersey’s high January experiment

But just as High January is gaining traction, it may be facing a buzzkill. A new federal rule scheduled to take effect later this year would drastically lower the allowed THC content in hemp-derived beverages. If it sticks, many of the drinks currently on shelves could disappear altogether, forcing companies to reformulate or walk away.

So for now, New Jersey is embracing a new January tradition. Dry? Sometimes. High? Possibly. Either way, we’re finding creative ways to get through the coldest, grayest month of the year — because it’s January, it’s Jersey, and we’re nothing if not adaptable.