Many victims — NJ perv recorded children at Boy Scouts camps

📷 William Mickel worked at two North Jersey Boy Scout camps

📷 He admitted hiding a camera in bathrooms and taking pictures of campers

📷 Potential victims may live outside New Jersey

A man who worked at two New Jersey Boy Scout camps plead guilty to charges of possessing and distributing images of child pornography, which included children at the camps where he worked.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said hundreds of images and video showing child sexual abuse were found on electronic devices in the home of his William Mickel, 70, of Lake Hopatcong. Some of the images were recorded in the bathrooms of the camps while they were in use between February and April 2022.

Mickel pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Work at two different camps

According to a notice from the FBI's Newark office after Mikel's arrest last year, he worked at Camp Winnebago in Rockaway and Camp Allamuchy in Stanhope between August 2019 and March 2022. The notice did not disclose his job or jobs at the camps.

At the time the FBI said there could have been victims from "multiple cities around the country."

Mickel will be sentenced in October and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Why Beach Tags Should Never Be Allowed In New Jersey Plus why you might be part of the reason badges may never go away. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander