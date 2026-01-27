We’re at the point in the winter season where we just want to get away and unwind.

The holidays are over, we’re into the new year, and there’s basically nothing to look forward to until we start to thaw out in spring.

So where do you want to go to in order to ride out the rest of the winter months in peace?

The experts at Boat Booker have a suggestion for you!

Gunnison Beach Boat Booker loading...

New Jersey’s best secret winter destination

Boat Booker analyzed Google Maps data for beaches in New Jersey, searching for "secluded beaches," "hidden beaches," and "quiet beaches."

Their study focused on places with fewer than 100 reviews to find under-the-radar spots, then ranked them based on a combined score of average rating and number of reviews.

The go-to spot in the Garden State is Gunnison Beach in Sandy Hook, which is known for getting a little cheeky.

Gunnison Beach Boat Booker loading...

New Jersey’s nude beach

Gunnison Beach is praised by visitors who note the clean, comfortable atmosphere and friendly community. The beach stands out to them from the other crowded Jersey Shore alternatives.

According to the study:

Gunnison Beach in Sandy Hook secures the #1 position, offering a clean, comfortable beach experience where ‘everyone seems nice’ and visitors feel genuinely welcomed, proving that New Jersey's best beaches prioritize atmosphere over tourist hype.

People aren’t judgmental on the beach, so you’re free to be… well… free.

(It should be noted that Gunnison is a “clothing-optional” beach. No one is forced to be naked, but as no one is forced to wear clothes. Just be comfortable and have a great time.)

