In the wake of the blizzard, the Newark Teachers Union is making news for comments by its president posted on its Facebook page.

According to nj.com, John Abeigon is calling for a return to virtual, remote learning. Current law only allows remote learning if a school can't reopen after three school days.

He also suggested that days lost due to a state of emergency should not be considered against the 180-day requirement.

Forgive my cynicism, but I’m guessing this has far more to do with the teachers he represents than the students' education.

After the COVID-19 school shutdowns, remote learning was found to be an abysmal failure. The learning loss was tremendous, not to mention the psychological impact. So with all due respect, I think it’s more likely this ask is about teachers not wanting to have their spring break vacations cut short than it is about education quality. Remember, this is a teachers’ union, not a students’ union.

There is a reason the state law requires three consecutive days of school closure before remote learning is allowed. It’s because remote learning was ineffective. Period, full stop, as Gov. Sherrill’s predecessor was fond of saying.

Under pandemic remote learning, teachers were told not to fail the kids, no matter what. Teachers sat helplessly, seeing students log on and then walk away from their screens. I know because they’ve told me. This proposal by the union president is about the teachers he represents, not the students, and should be ignored.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

