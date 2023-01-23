Hey, NJ: Here’s what you’ll miss and won’t miss when out of state

On a recent Reddit thread, someone was trying to elicit responses highlighting all of the wonderful things there are about New Jersey.

While there certainly are things to be proud of in Jersey, people really need to get out of the state to either appreciate the wonderful things we have here or to realize all of the things that other states have to offer that we lack here.

Having recently traveled to Florida for a few days, we were reminded of the things you don’t see in New Jersey.

Pumping gas at gas station Lorenzo Patoia, ThinkStock loading...

Pumping your own gas. There are no lines. There is no waiting. You pull up to a gas station with many pumps, stick in your credit card, pump the gas and drive away. It takes half the time that it does to get gas here.

Photo provided by Cape May Brewing Company Photo provided by Cape May Brewing Company loading...

If you want a beer, supermarkets convenience stores and even gas stations sell beer wine and sometimes liquor. Wow, why can’t we do that in New Jersey?

People actually talk to you and smile at you in most other states, especially out of the Northeast.

Breakfast foods and drinks Daniel Hurst loading...

A full breakfast cost $12 in Florida at a nice family restaurant with good food. $12!

492259095 wasan gredpree loading...

I also encountered some Floridians who were armed.

Yes, they carry guns. No, they weren’t shooting them in the air or whipping them out in public or in a restaurant. They just had them on themselves for personal protection. They’re licensed, they’re vetted they're background checked, and they’re legally carrying firearms. There weren’t gunfights in the streets, and I never heard a single gunshot while I was in a major city, but many people did exercise their constitutional right to bear arms. Shocking!

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

Also, we did not encounter one jug handle while driving. Left turns whenever you want!

A fresh pie (photo: Papa's Tomato Pies on Facebook) A fresh pie (photo: Papa's Tomato Pies on Facebook) loading...

OK, the food wasn’t as good and it was difficult to find a real pizza.

We also ran into lots of people from New Jersey who moved to Florida. All happy they made the move. There’s no income tax. The property taxes are less than half in many cases and sometimes even much less. Businesses also didn’t seem to have any problem finding competent people to work for them. Prompt polite service wherever you went.

Yes, there are many things to be proud of here in New Jersey and many things we have that should be cherished and enjoyed. But before you think that New Jersey is the best place in the country to live or work, travel around a little bit. I think you’ll like it!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

Bands That Broke Up in 2022 Sadly, these bands either announced a breakup, went on indefinite hiatus or broke up entirely in 2022.