Hey, NJ: Here’s what you’ll miss and won’t miss when out of state
On a recent Reddit thread, someone was trying to elicit responses highlighting all of the wonderful things there are about New Jersey.
While there certainly are things to be proud of in Jersey, people really need to get out of the state to either appreciate the wonderful things we have here or to realize all of the things that other states have to offer that we lack here.
Having recently traveled to Florida for a few days, we were reminded of the things you don’t see in New Jersey.
Pumping your own gas. There are no lines. There is no waiting. You pull up to a gas station with many pumps, stick in your credit card, pump the gas and drive away. It takes half the time that it does to get gas here.
If you want a beer, supermarkets convenience stores and even gas stations sell beer wine and sometimes liquor. Wow, why can’t we do that in New Jersey?
People actually talk to you and smile at you in most other states, especially out of the Northeast.
A full breakfast cost $12 in Florida at a nice family restaurant with good food. $12!
I also encountered some Floridians who were armed.
Yes, they carry guns. No, they weren’t shooting them in the air or whipping them out in public or in a restaurant. They just had them on themselves for personal protection. They’re licensed, they’re vetted they're background checked, and they’re legally carrying firearms. There weren’t gunfights in the streets, and I never heard a single gunshot while I was in a major city, but many people did exercise their constitutional right to bear arms. Shocking!
Also, we did not encounter one jug handle while driving. Left turns whenever you want!
OK, the food wasn’t as good and it was difficult to find a real pizza.
We also ran into lots of people from New Jersey who moved to Florida. All happy they made the move. There’s no income tax. The property taxes are less than half in many cases and sometimes even much less. Businesses also didn’t seem to have any problem finding competent people to work for them. Prompt polite service wherever you went.
Yes, there are many things to be proud of here in New Jersey and many things we have that should be cherished and enjoyed. But before you think that New Jersey is the best place in the country to live or work, travel around a little bit. I think you’ll like it!
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
