Hey NJ, don’t miss the Cherry Blossoms this year!

It's that time of year again and I have to remind you that Newark New Jersey has more cherry blossoms than the more famous Washington D.C. display. Branch Brook Park is a lot closer than DC no matter what part of the state you're in. The park is safe and beautiful and the display that nature puts on this time of year is breath-taking.

This is the week for the actual Cherry Blossom Festival in the park and the timing this year should be right on. With the fairly mild winter and a pretty warm spring so far I think the Essex County Parks people got the dates picked perfectly for this year. Here is the link with all the information.

