Hey, New Jersey: You really need to get some sleep! (Opinion)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle you should grab at least 7 hours of sleep a night. Well, then we are in trouble here in New Jersey because according to the CDC, over 2.5 million adults age 20 and over do not get enough sleep.

That’s 37.5% of the population that is tired and can’t sleep compared to the national average of 35% of adults nationwide or over 90 million people.

The health ramifications of sleep deprivation are pretty significant. According to sleep experts, there is an increase in diabetes, obesity and depression as well as a higher risk of a decrease in work performance, staying awake while driving and overall decision making.

New Jersey ranks 17th in the country as the state with most sleep deprivation. Hawaii ranks number one, which I can’t understand considering it's paradise 24/7 there every day and the sound of ukuleles waft throughout the air.

The CDC suggests that exercising, restricting caffeine, going to bed at the same time every night and avoiding large meals and alcohol should help in a night of better sleep.

I personally have sleep issues and while it frustrates me so much, especially knowing that I have to get up early for a very important day and I’m up all night.

I’ve tried sleep aids, special pillows, sound machines, massages and other tricks and formulas to try and get some sleep, all to no avail.

I’m going to keep on trying and do what I can to get that 7 hours of sleep. I’m only short 4 hours a night. I wish you good luck and sweet dreams.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.