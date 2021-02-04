As I have been saying every #BlueFriday since December 2015, the job of law enforcement is one of the most important roles in our community and cops never know what to expect when they head out for their shift. Last week was no different for the Toms River Police Department.

Late Monday night while most New Jerseyans were either in bed or getting ready to call it a day, police responded to a call of a home on fire. Arriving on the scene with smoke and flames pouring our of the single family home, neighbors alerted the officers that the homeowner had not emerged. Without hesitation, Officer Rebecca Sayegh (pronounced Saige) forced her way through the front door into the thick smoke. She found the homeowner in the front of the house unable to escape through the thick smoke. She was able to confirm that there was no one else in the home and got her to safety, along with her pets.

Officer Sayegh represents the physical courage and mental toughness that we have come to expect of New Jersey's Finest. She is a shining example of the value our local police departments have in our community. Remember, it's not an activist on the other end of that 9-1-1 call. It's a police officer. And our officers are often the difference between life and death. Because of Officer Sayegh's bravery, one more New Jerseyan avoided becoming a statistic. Thank you officer.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.