Here’s why you should still visit the Jersey Shore in the fall

It’s important to recognize that the beach won’t be the same as it is in the summer.

That part is obvious. You likely can’t relax on the beach with warm weather and soak in the sun.

But you can dress a bit warmer, bring your chair, and enjoy how peaceful the beach can be.

Because one of the biggest perks of the beach in the off-season is that the crowds are nonexistent!

I was at Asbury Park this past weekend, and it made me realize just what the beach can be in the off-season.

It’s kind of a weird vibe at first. The smells and the air are the same, you get the salty smell in the air and stickiness of it as well.

The only real difference is the fact you can’t go in the water. And I know at least for me, going in the ocean is the one thing I’m not huge on doing.

You can also peruse the shops on the boardwalk and look for some good discounts. Sometimes stores are trying to get rid of things before they close up for good this year. Stuff that in the summertime would be full price might be significantly less now.

You can walk the boardwalk without massive crowds lining up and down the boardwalk.

It might take a little bit to get used to this because it’s so unnatural seeing the beach empty, but it’s worth it.

It’s worth taking a look, and worth making the trip down the shore to have a nice relaxing day.

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

21 of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (North) Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.