Here’s why you should get your car washed this weekend in NJ

New Jersey has had quite a winter. With what feels like constant snow and ice storms hammering the Garden State, spring weather can't get here soon enough. But until it does, chances for more wintery weather still exists, and it's all the more reason why you should get your car washed this weekend.

Now it may seem illogical at first, but when you think about all the damage salt and brine can do to your car, it makes more sense to just do it.

Don Spiro, Getty Images

The problem with road salt is this: it's corrosive to the metal on your car. Yes, the roads may be more manageable with the benefit of salt to melt the snow and ice, but it's like acid to your car's frame. And the longer road salt is on your car, the better chance is has to cause damage.

Now, let's say it doesn't snow where you are but the threat of a winter storm is in the forecast? Say hello to brine.

(Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

Brine is even worse on your car for this reason: it can get into even more places than salt. What's more, brine is often the go-to treatment for the roads in New Jersey and is typically done ahead of a storm. The problem with New Jersey, however, is they'll go crazy brining the roads even if the threat of winter weather is practically zero. So even without snow, brine will still get onto your car and eat away at the metal components.

OK, now let's think about this... It rains. Can't the rain just wash away all that salt and brine? Don't count on it.

Although rain is a great way for mother nature to rinse off your car, it won't do much for the underside, especially if roads were recently salted or brined. Those puddles you drive over most likely still contain a mixture of all those chemicals used for treating snowy and icy roads. As a result, those chemicals will continue to splash onto your cars undercarriage. For this reason, it'll still be a good idea to get your car properly cleaned.

Some might prefer to clean their own cars, which of course is always an option. But keep in mind how much salt and brine collect underneath your car that you may not be able to get to. With that in mind, it might be a good idea to visit your neighborhood car wash.

A car wash is more than capable to get those hard-to-reach places on the underside, and will also do a great job getting that unwanted salt and brine off your car. There's also the added benefit of supporting your local businesses, which is another big plus.

Remember, though: even after you get your car clean, you still need to watch out for one more side effect of all those chemicals. And it's a side effect that a clean car can't get rid of.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The dreaded pot hole... New Jersey's favorite spring time menace on the roads. Even though we might not be able to do much about potholes other than report them, we can protect our investments that gets us from point A to point B. As the weather warms up, take advantage of it, and give your car that spring cleaning it really wants this weekend.

