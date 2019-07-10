Here’s why Women’s World Cup team needs to visit White House

Remember the good old days when politics had no place in sports? Maybe that was the time when America was "great." Maybe both didn't really exist at all, but with a president looking to "Make America Great Again," and a champion Women's World Cup Soccer team part of the reason why we as a country are great, they need to meet at the White House. Why? Because it's the right thing to do.

First off, just like when they play on the field, the world is watching. We are the United States of America and no matter how we feel about each other or our leaders we need to show the world that united front. Secondly, it's a moment in history that you'll never get back. It's one that players will cherish the rest of their lives. It's also one that should not be taken away from them.

Megan Rapinoe tells Anderson Cooper,"I would not go, and every teammate that I've talked to explicitly about it would not go." How do we know that that's how they really feel and not just going along with their teammate, or not wanting to cause a problem or garner a headline? If you're a lesser player, do you really want to challenge one of the stars? There are some people at that age that could care less about politics but would just go along with her wishes only to regret it later, perhaps when a White House visit could have helped them in the next phase of their life.

Last but certainly not least, when asked by CNN if she had a message for the President, Rapinoe looked into the camera and said, "Your message is excluding people. You're excluding me, you're excluding people that look like me, you're excluding people of color, you're excluding Americans that maybe support you."

Regardless of whether or not you agree with that message, wouldn't it have been much more powerful if she could have looked the President in the eye and said that? Now THAT would have made a difference! As a wise old radio boss once said to me, "If you're going to bitch, bitch to someone who can do something about it!" A White House visit by the Women's World Cup soccer team could do just that!

