White House focused on helping NJ small biz

Hogan Gidley, deputy assistant to the president, joined me on the my New Jersey 101.5 morning show to explain what the White House is doing to help New Jersey small business crushed by the economic shutdown.

According to the White House, New Jersey businesses have received more than $9.5 billion. That money has helped more than 33,000 small businesses in New Jersey. These are extraordinarily difficult times for so many Jersey businesses — it’s nice to know at least one politician is lookin’ out for you.

Need help? Listen to my conversation with Hogan here and check www.sba.gov to register your business to receive financial support.

