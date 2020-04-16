Unemployed? The Government is hiring

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Robert Wilkie, joined me this week on the morning show. Secretary Wilkie shared some good news amid the devastating economic news we’re getting on a daily basis: the VA is hiring.

They are staffing up in order to meet the demand of veterans who are in need of physical and mental health care so they need you.

Check out the job listings in our areas HERE.

If you are a veteran or have a veteran in your family and you need help, please call the VA hotline :1-800-342-9647

Thanks again to Secretary Wilkie for joining us to discuss how the federal government is stepping up to help those in need.

