Here’s where to eat cheap and delicious food in Atlantic City

Maybe you’re going to be hitting Atlantic City over the holidays to take in a show, or even ring in the new year. You can go all out on dinner while you’re there but not every meal has to break the bank.

Stacker.com took a deep (and delicious) dive into data from TripAdvisor to explore where you could find inexpensive but tasty food for your stay.

As you scroll through the list below, keep in mind a dessert place like Rita’s is going to be seasonal. Also, always smart to call ahead as you never know which restaurants may have closed suddenly.

By the way, from personal experience having worked in Atlantic City I can tell you White House Sub Shop on Arctic Avenue is a place where you can’t go wrong for a quick bite. It’s been there forever, a veritable Atlantic City institution, and they’re beyond amazing.

They’ve been there since 1946 and for 77 years their flagship location has been visited by every celebrity you can imagine. The Beatles, Oprah Winfrey, Frank Sinatra, Donald Trump, Rocky Marciano, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis just to name a few.

So for some cheap yet tasty eats read on.

