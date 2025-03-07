Here’s when to expect NJ’s last snowfall of the 2024-25 season

The resounding theme of Winter 2024-25 in New Jersey? It was cold. And quite busy in the weather center, through January and February. But with every winter storm event limited in geography or snowfall, we ended up with very little to show for all the cold air and the drama.

It will take a while to tabulate seasonal totals, but I suspect northwestern and southeastern New Jersey will end up reasonably close to normal for total snowfall. In the middle, for most of the state, it was not quite a "total dud" of a season, but definitely an underperformer.

Average annual snowfall across the Northeast U.S. New Jersey ranges from about 15" south to over 50" to the north. (NOAA / NCEI) Average annual snowfall across the Northeast U.S. New Jersey ranges from about 15" south to over 50" to the north. (NOAA / NCEI) loading...

Throughout the winter, New Jersey saw a total of 10 storms that produced at least two inches of snow accumulation somewhere in New Jersey. That is the most since the winter of 2020-21, which brought 12 such events.

Snowy scenes from around NJ in the early morning hours of December 21, 2024. Clockwise from top-left: Clark (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media), Ewing (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media), Camden (511NJ), Asbury (511NJ), Moorestown (511NJ). Snowy scenes from around NJ in the early morning hours of December 21, 2024. Clockwise from top-left: Clark (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media), Ewing (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media), Camden (511NJ), Asbury (511NJ), Moorestown (511NJ). loading...

The Vernal Equinox and official start of Spring is just around the corner. And I am asked the question daily: Are we done with snow for the season?

The answer: Probably. Although accumulating snow remains possible in NJ through April and even early May, the chance of a "big" snow storm is low going forward.

Snowfall in Ewing Township 1/19/25 Snowfall in Ewing Township 1/19/25 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Let's dig a little deeper into some newly-updated statistics about when "snow season" typically ends in New Jersey. To be clear, I am not giving an actual weather forecast here. This is a historical, climatological analysis of when the transition from winter to spring has happened in the past. (Check out my companion piece about the first flakes — the usual start date of NJ's wintry weather season.)

