Here’s how you can be in a Steven Spielberg movie filming in NJ

You just can’t keep Steven Spielberg away from the Garden State. He spent part of his childhood living here and saw his first movie at 6 years old at the Westmont Theater not far from the family home in Haddonfield. For trivia fans, it was “The Greatest Show on Earth.” He’s also filmed here. A recent example is “West Side Story” starring Clifton’s Rachel Zegler.

Well, he’s filming here again. After countless awards and so many blockbusters, the 78-year-old director is back at it with a movie about UFOs. And you can be in it. No, really. You need no experience.

NJ.com is reporting that Grant Wilfley Casting has put out the call for background actors and they’re holding open casting calls for people near Cape May who want a unique experience.

Applicants must be 18 or older and would play the role of car drivers and train passengers. The filming itself will likely be happening Monday through Friday the week of March 10-March 14 in Cape May. The pay is $216 per day for 8 hours and you’d get a car allowance of $37.50.

Canva Canva loading...

To be considered send an email to nj@gwcnyc.com and put “Non-View Cape May Locals” in the subject line.

Include your full name, phone number, and whether you have any visible tattoos. Let them know the dates you’d be available and if you are a local to Cape May. Let them know whether or not you’re a member of SAG-AFTRA. Include current non-professional photos of yourself both full-body and close-ups. Also, if you have a car you’d be willing to use in the movie give the make, model, color, and year and include a photo.

Colin Firth Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP loading...

Who knows, you might just meet Colin Firth and Emily Blunt, two people starring in the as-yet-untitled project.

Actors Who Hated Their Own Movies

LOOK: Celebs With Famous Parents

20 VHS Tapes That Are Still Extremely Valuable

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈