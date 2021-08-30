Here’s how to help Afghan refugees in New Jersey

As Afghan refugees are flown into the Joint Base MDL, supplies are needed to help people who helped the US in Afghanistan, many of whom are coming with just the clothes on their backs.

The U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team is one of the organizations that is organizing a relief effort.

According to the USCG Atlantic Strike Force Facebook page, they are collecting donations to distribute to non-profits that are assisting the thousands of refugees that have come, or will be coming, to New Jersey. Here is a list of the items that are most in need:

***NO GLASS ITEMS, Pillows, or Tampons***

Diaper Cream

Baby clothes for all baby ages

Baby logistics Diapers, wipes, bottles, baby food (no glass jars and no meat), spoons and new pacifiers

Towels

Men's clothing - IMMEDIATE NEED - no shorts or tank tops

Women's clothing - mostly long sleeve but modest, short sleeve is acceptable. No shorts, dresses, or tank tops.

Children's clothes (long sleeves and pants)

Feminine hygiene products

Newborn hats and socks

New, modest underwear for adults and kids

New socks for adults and kids

Hats for all ages (cold weather and warm)

Blankets (clean or new)

Shoes (new or clean with very little wear)

Toys (not battery operated)

Balls

Stuffed animals

Donations can be mailed or delivered to:

US Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team

ATTN: CPOA

5614 Doughboy Loop

Fort Dix, NJ 08640

Another way to help is to order off their Amazon Wish List; those items will be delivered directly to the USCG Atlantic Strike Team; you can find the list here.

